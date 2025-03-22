Protests Intensify Over West Bengal Hospital Rape-Murder Case

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has accused the West Bengal government of attempting to stifle demands for justice in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh claimed efforts are being made to punish protest leaders, asserting that this crackdown reveals the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Ghosh emphasized that attempts to silence the movement, including the transfer of activists like Dr. Subarna Goswami, will only strengthen public outcry. He noted that as the government intensifies its suppression tactics, societal support for justice continues to grow.

The recent reassignment of Dr. Goswami, a vocal advocate for accountability, has stirred controversy. Speculation mounts regarding whether her transfer is an effort to neutralize her influence. Meanwhile, the victim's father has turned to the High Court with a petition containing 54 questions, seeking justice and accountability.

