Protests Intensify Over West Bengal Hospital Rape-Murder Case

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accuses the West Bengal government of suppressing protests demanding justice in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case. Efforts to transfer protest leaders, such as Dr. Subarna Goswami, raise concerns about silencing voices. The victim's family is pressing for answers through the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:04 IST
Protests Intensify Over West Bengal Hospital Rape-Murder Case
West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has accused the West Bengal government of attempting to stifle demands for justice in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh claimed efforts are being made to punish protest leaders, asserting that this crackdown reveals the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Ghosh emphasized that attempts to silence the movement, including the transfer of activists like Dr. Subarna Goswami, will only strengthen public outcry. He noted that as the government intensifies its suppression tactics, societal support for justice continues to grow.

The recent reassignment of Dr. Goswami, a vocal advocate for accountability, has stirred controversy. Speculation mounts regarding whether her transfer is an effort to neutralize her influence. Meanwhile, the victim's father has turned to the High Court with a petition containing 54 questions, seeking justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

