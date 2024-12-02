Telangana's Trailblazing Healthcare Initiative for Transgender Community

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched 32 'transgender clinics' on Monday, designed to deliver quality healthcare services to the transgender community. This significant initiative marks a pioneering step in providing healthcare inclusivity for transgender individuals across the state.

During the launch event, appointment letters were distributed to 442 newly recruited civil assistant surgeons and 24 food safety officers. The Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Transgender Persons, in collaboration with the health department, established 'Mythri Trans Clinics' in all 33 district hospitals across Telangana, aiming to mitigate the challenges faced by transgender individuals in accessing quality healthcare due to societal discrimination.

Operating every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm, the clinics are staffed by a dedicated team, including a medical doctor, counselor, and a 'Community Champion' from the transgender community, providing services like general health counseling, HIV-related support, and information about government welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)