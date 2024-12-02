Left Menu

Telangana's Trailblazing Healthcare Initiative for Transgender Community

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated 32 transgender clinics to provide quality healthcare for the transgender community. This initiative aims to ensure competent medical care while addressing discrimination. These clinics, a first of their kind in India, offer specialized healthcare and government welfare information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:37 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched 32 'transgender clinics' on Monday, designed to deliver quality healthcare services to the transgender community. This significant initiative marks a pioneering step in providing healthcare inclusivity for transgender individuals across the state.

During the launch event, appointment letters were distributed to 442 newly recruited civil assistant surgeons and 24 food safety officers. The Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Transgender Persons, in collaboration with the health department, established 'Mythri Trans Clinics' in all 33 district hospitals across Telangana, aiming to mitigate the challenges faced by transgender individuals in accessing quality healthcare due to societal discrimination.

Operating every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm, the clinics are staffed by a dedicated team, including a medical doctor, counselor, and a 'Community Champion' from the transgender community, providing services like general health counseling, HIV-related support, and information about government welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

