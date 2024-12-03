Left Menu

Mount Cook's Climbers: Rescue Efforts Halted by Weather

Rescue teams searching for American climbers Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, along with a Canadian national, found some of their climbing equipment on New Zealand's Mount Cook. Harsh weather conditions forced a pause in the search. Efforts will resume once conditions improve, with international collaboration ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:12 IST
Rescue teams searching for the missing climbers on New Zealand's highest peak, Mount Cook, have discovered equipment believed to belong to the group. The search, however, faced a setback on its second day due to adverse weather conditions.

U.S. nationals Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, alongside a Canadian climber, failed to return from their expected summit ascent. A helicopter had dropped them at the base on Saturday, but concerns arose when they missed their Monday flight back.

Details about the Canadian climber remain undisclosed pending family notification. Authorities from the U.S. and Canadian embassies are collaborating with local police to support the climbers' families. Historically, Mount Cook poses significant risks, with a notable history of fatal accidents.

