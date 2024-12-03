Lupin's ESG Triumph: A Sustainable Revolution in Pharma

MUMBAI – In a significant achievement, Lupin Limited, a global pharmaceutical leader, has boosted its S&P Global ESG scores to 76 from 69, well above the pharmaceutical industry average of 30. This milestone underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and robust growth in ESG performance.

Lupin's strategic focus on sustainability is evident as it integrates this framework into every facet of its operations. The company has intensified its drive towards net-zero emissions, social impact, and high standards of governance to ensure a sustainable and equitable future, according to Ramesh Swaminathan, Lupin's Executive Director.

Lupin is making significant strides in key ESG areas, such as environmental stewardship and innovation. Over the past year, the company has achieved a 21% reduction in carbon emissions and increased its renewable energy usage to 33.8%, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)