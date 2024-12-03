Left Menu

Lupin's ESG Triumph: A Sustainable Revolution in Pharma

Lupin Limited has improved its ESG score from 69 to 76, surpassing the industry average. The company's sustainability focus is central to its operations, emphasizing net-zero emissions, social impact, and governance. Lupin has reduced carbon emissions by 21% and increased renewable energy use to 33.8%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:06 IST
Lupin's ESG Triumph: A Sustainable Revolution in Pharma
Representative Image Image Credit: lupin.com
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI – In a significant achievement, Lupin Limited, a global pharmaceutical leader, has boosted its S&P Global ESG scores to 76 from 69, well above the pharmaceutical industry average of 30. This milestone underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and robust growth in ESG performance.

Lupin's strategic focus on sustainability is evident as it integrates this framework into every facet of its operations. The company has intensified its drive towards net-zero emissions, social impact, and high standards of governance to ensure a sustainable and equitable future, according to Ramesh Swaminathan, Lupin's Executive Director.

Lupin is making significant strides in key ESG areas, such as environmental stewardship and innovation. Over the past year, the company has achieved a 21% reduction in carbon emissions and increased its renewable energy usage to 33.8%, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024