Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Communal Politics Amid Maha Kumbh Tragedy

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, accusing it of indulging in communal politics. He claimed this diversionary tactic was to mask the party's failures and incompetence, particularly in reference to the tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

Utilizing the social media platform X, Yadav asserted that the BJP government was manipulating communal issues to avoid confronting the sensitive topic of Hindu devotees who were killed and went missing during the Maha Kumbh. He further accused the party of attempting to evade compensation responsibilities.

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh recently witnessed a tragic stampede, which, according to official state figures, resulted in the loss of 30 lives. Yadav's comments highlight the need for transparency and accountability from the ruling party amidst these unfortunate events.

(With inputs from agencies.)