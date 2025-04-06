Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Communal Politics Amid Maha Kumbh Tragedy

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for using communal politics as a diversion from its failures. He accused the party of avoiding responsibility for deaths and missing individuals at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. Official figures state 30 fatalities during the event, underscoring the need for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, accusing it of indulging in communal politics. He claimed this diversionary tactic was to mask the party's failures and incompetence, particularly in reference to the tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

Utilizing the social media platform X, Yadav asserted that the BJP government was manipulating communal issues to avoid confronting the sensitive topic of Hindu devotees who were killed and went missing during the Maha Kumbh. He further accused the party of attempting to evade compensation responsibilities.

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh recently witnessed a tragic stampede, which, according to official state figures, resulted in the loss of 30 lives. Yadav's comments highlight the need for transparency and accountability from the ruling party amidst these unfortunate events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

