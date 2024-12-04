Concerns Over Quick Commerce: MP Calls for Immediate Action
DMK leader Kanimozhi NVN Somu has raised concerns regarding quick commerce companies delivering medicines, suggesting potential violations of drug regulations and health risks. She calls for government intervention to halt these deliveries, citing the risks of expired/counterfeit medicines and bypassing safety protocols.
DMK leader Kanimozhi NVN Somu expressed worries on Wednesday about the practices of quick commerce companies delivering medicines potentially breaching drug regulations. She called on the government to immediately halt these operations.
During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kanimozhi highlighted the risks of ultra-fast delivery models, which could increase the distribution of expired or counterfeit medicines, thus endangering public health.
The DMK MP, supported by a pan India organization of chemists and druggists, criticized the violations of Indian drug laws by these 10-minute delivery services and urged immediate government action.
