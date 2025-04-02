States Battle Trump Administration Over $11 Billion Public Health Fund Cuts

A coalition of 23 states has taken legal action against the Trump administration in a federal court in Rhode Island. The states are challenging the recent decision to cut $11 billion in federal funding designated for COVID-19 and other public health initiatives, arguing the cuts are illegal and lack a rational basis.

The lawsuit, backed by officials such as New York Attorney General Letitia James and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, emphasizes that rescinding the funds could result in significant harm to public health. Initiatives affected include mental health, addiction programs, and various vaccination efforts, which might be crucial in preventing future pandemics.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department, which began sending dismissal notices to employees following the funding cut, has not commented on the ongoing litigation. Affected states are grappling with the fallout, with job losses and halted public health projects reported, highlighting the potential risks tied to withdrawing allocated funds from vital health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)