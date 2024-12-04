The Global Hunger Monitor: Challenges and Controversies in Famine Classification

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has evolved as a crucial global system in monitoring and addressing hunger crises worldwide. It creates an objective foundation for coordinating efforts of international experts and local leaders to manage escalating scenarios of food insecurity.

However, the system faces significant challenges this year, especially in conflict-ridden regions. Despite its mission to provide timely alerts, the IPC's effectiveness is hindered by data collection barriers. Government interference, as seen in regions like Gaza, Sudan, and Yemen, further complicates these efforts, delaying critical aid responses.

In response, the IPC has implemented new protocols to enhance the credibility and promptness of its analyses. Yet, systemic issues and geopolitical obstacles continue to overshadow the timely delivery of aid, leaving millions at risk as governments and international bodies grapple with practical and political hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)