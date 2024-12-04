Zepbound vs. Wegovy: The Great Weight-Loss Drug Showdown

Eli Lilly reported that its obesity drug, Zepbound, resulted in 47% more weight loss compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a significant trial of 751 participants.

The trial, a first in comparing these two high-demand drugs, indicated that Zepbound users lost 20.2% of their weight on average over 72 weeks, significantly outperforming the 13.7% weight loss recorded by those taking Wegovy.

These findings could impact future physician and insurer decisions, potentially favoring Zepbound, particularly given Wegovy's established role in reducing cardiovascular risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)