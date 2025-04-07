High Court Puts Hold on BJP Leader Akshay Bam's Attempted Murder Trial

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a stay on proceedings in a 2007 attempted murder case involving BJP leader Akshay Bam and his father, Kantilal. This decision follows a petition from the duo and puts a temporary halt on their trial.

Bam, who gained political attention after switching allegiance from the Congress to the BJP over a critical seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, faces legal challenges from past accusations. The High Court's ruling mandates that the trial be paused until the next hearing on May 2.

The ongoing case dates back to a land dispute incident in 2007, where an FIR was lodged against Bam, his father, and others. The case includes severe charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, particularly the attempt to murder charge added in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)