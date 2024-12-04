Hepatitis A Spike in Delhi: The Hidden Dangers of Street Food

Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital reported a startling 50% positivity rate for hepatitis A in October. Contaminated street food and unhygienic food handling were identified as major causes, according to recent research.

The study tested 145 samples, with over 70 returning positive results, underscoring serious concerns about unsafe food and water consumption.

Dr. Usha Dhir, Chairman of Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery, highlighted two severe cases to illustrate the dangers. One involved a fitness enthusiast who suffered liver damage after a visit to a high-end club. Another case from Agra showed liver failure exacerbated by common fever medicines.

Emphasizing the need for stricter regulations, Dr. Dhir said, "Families face emotional and financial stress due to preventable infections." The call for better oversight on food vendors and ice manufacturers is crucial for disease prevention.

