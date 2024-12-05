Left Menu

Congo's Mystery Flu-like Disease Sparks Alert

Congo's health ministry is on high alert as a mysterious flu-like illness has claimed 71 lives in the southern Kwango province. The disease's symptoms resemble those of a respiratory illness, with epidemiological experts actively investigating. Authorities face challenges due to the region's remote location and weak healthcare infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The Democratic Republic of Congo's health authorities have issued a nationwide alert following a mysterious flu-like disease that has resulted in the deaths of 71 people in recent weeks.

The fatalities, reported primarily in the southern Kwango province, include hospital and community deaths, with symptoms ranging from fever to respiratory issues.

Health officials have deployed epidemiological experts to the affected region to better understand and contain the spread of the illness, despite logistical challenges posed by the area's remote location and insufficient healthcare resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

