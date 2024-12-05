Congo's Mystery Flu-like Disease Sparks Alert

The Democratic Republic of Congo's health authorities have issued a nationwide alert following a mysterious flu-like disease that has resulted in the deaths of 71 people in recent weeks.

The fatalities, reported primarily in the southern Kwango province, include hospital and community deaths, with symptoms ranging from fever to respiratory issues.

Health officials have deployed epidemiological experts to the affected region to better understand and contain the spread of the illness, despite logistical challenges posed by the area's remote location and insufficient healthcare resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)