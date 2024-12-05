Brazen Midtown Murder: The Unsettling Death of UnitedHealth Executive

The New York City Police Department is on high alert following the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. The shocking murder took place just outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning. According to police reports, the gunman fired at Thompson from behind in what has been described as a targeted attack.

Security footage captured the assailant waiting outside the hotel for Thompson to arrive. The gunman, dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask, fled into Central Park on an electric bike. Police have released images of the suspect in hopes of gathering public assistance to identify the shooter.

The incident comes at a time of increased tension for UnitedHealth as the company deals with the fallout from a data breach. Thompson's murder casts a shadow over the city, coinciding with its annual Christmas tree lighting event, which proceeded under heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)