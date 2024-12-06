Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000: Crypto Enters Financial Mainstream

Bitcoin has eclipsed the $100,000 benchmark, marking a historic moment that signifies the maturation of digital assets. Even skeptics acknowledge the milestone, which has prompted invigorated excitement within the financial ecosystem. President-elect Trump's pro-crypto agenda and strategic appointment of Paul Atkins to the Securities and Exchange Commission have further fueled investment confidence.

Following the initial breakthrough on Thursday in Asia, Bitcoin quickly escalated to an unprecedented peak of $103,619. An uptick in institutional involvement, tokenization advancements, and regulatory clarity have cemented the cryptocurrency's stature. Bitcoin's value has more than doubled this year and surged over 50% in the month following Trump's election victory, aligning with the rise of supportive lawmakers in Congress.

While historical volatility raises questions about Bitcoin's utility as a payment medium, broader adoption might temper price swings. Key developments, such as the approval of U.S.-listed bitcoin ETFs and anticipated regulatory measures, support Bitcoin's integration into mainstream finance—and by some measures, its electricity use rivals that of entire nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)