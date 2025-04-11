Trump's Health Secrets Unveiled: Annual Physical Sparks Speculation
Donald Trump, the oldest U.S. president inaugurated in January, undergoes an annual physical. While his health remains largely undisclosed, this check-up may reveal new insights. Past physicals have lacked detail and were often shrouded in secrecy, sparking ongoing speculation about his well-being and transparency in presidential health disclosures.
Donald Trump, 78, is set to undergo his annual physical examination on Friday, potentially unveiling health details of the oldest-ever U.S. president at inauguration. Despite past criticisms of Joe Biden's health, Trump has maintained secrecy about his own medical condition.
The upcoming exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center follows a history of opaque health reports, with the last public information emerging after an assassination attempt in July. Texas Representative Ronny Jackson, once Trump's White House physician, previously downplayed his health complications.
Historically, Trump's health updates have been sparse, often omitting vital information such as weight and cholesterol levels. Amid speculation, his health assessments have consistently reported 'excellent' results, though concerns about transparency and accuracy persist.
