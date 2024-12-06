Left Menu

Rebeca Mendes: A Fight for Safe and Legal Abortions in Brazil

Rebeca Mendes sought the right to a legal abortion in Brazil in 2017 and was denied, prompting her to fly to Colombia. Now, she aids other women seeking legal abortions while advocating for change in Brazil, where legislation remains stringent and restrictive. Her NGO, Project Vivas, has assisted numerous women in similar situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:23 IST
In 2017, Rebeca Mendes, a Brazilian, embarked on a personal crusade to seek the right to an abortion in her country, only to face rejection from the Supreme Court. Forced to travel to Colombia for the procedure, Mendes now aids other women in similar predicaments and pushes for legislative reforms in Brazil.

Despite societal pushback, Brazil's Conservative-led Congress recently propagated a constitutional amendment to ban abortion in all forms, including in cases of rape, fetal deformation, and danger to the mother's life, which sparked public protest and outrage, notably in Sao Paulo.

Mendes, who runs the NGO Project Vivas, claims many hospitals in Brazil report women seeking abortions to the police, even in legal scenarios, curtailing their confidentiality and subjecting them to investigation. Her journey underscores Brazil's struggle with restrictive abortion laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

