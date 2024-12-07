Rising Malnutrition Concerns among Odisha Children

The Odisha government has raised alarms about the significant number of children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) within the state. The Assembly session revealed that 11,710 children are affected, with Mayurbhanj district reporting the highest numbers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, overseeing the Women and Child Development Department, detailed the situation in response to an inquiry from BJP MLA Laxman Bag. The report highlighted Keonjhar and Nabarangpur districts among those with severe cases, pointing to a widespread issue.

In an effort to address malnutrition, government schemes such as the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Mukhymantri Samproona Pushti Yojana, and others are being implemented at Anganwadi centres. Parida's remarks indicate a committed response to this urgent issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)