Left Menu

Rising Malnutrition Concerns among Odisha Children

The Odisha government reports that 11,710 children in the state suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted the issue in the Assembly, emphasizing high numbers in districts like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Nabarangpur, and detailing government schemes to combat the problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:41 IST
Rising Malnutrition Concerns among Odisha Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has raised alarms about the significant number of children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) within the state. The Assembly session revealed that 11,710 children are affected, with Mayurbhanj district reporting the highest numbers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, overseeing the Women and Child Development Department, detailed the situation in response to an inquiry from BJP MLA Laxman Bag. The report highlighted Keonjhar and Nabarangpur districts among those with severe cases, pointing to a widespread issue.

In an effort to address malnutrition, government schemes such as the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Mukhymantri Samproona Pushti Yojana, and others are being implemented at Anganwadi centres. Parida's remarks indicate a committed response to this urgent issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024