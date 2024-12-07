Left Menu

Concept Medical Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

Concept Medical Group has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® from November 2024 to November 2025. The accolade underscores the company's commitment to a workplace thriving on trust, respect, and innovation. Employee satisfaction metrics show high pride and collaborative culture within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:47 IST
Concept Medical Group, a leader in MedTech solutions and drug delivery technologies, has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the period of November 2024 to November 2025.

This certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute validates Concept Medical's dedication to enhancing workplace culture through trust, respect, collaboration, and innovation.

Highlights reveal that 96% of employees express contentment working here, showing pride, respect, and camaraderie, aligning the organization with elite workplace standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

