Breach of Trust: Archbishop Welby's Admission on Church Abuse Failures

Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, acknowledged his oversight in managing abuse claims against the Church of England. He resigned in 2024 amid backlash over his inaction against serial abuser John Smyth. Welby admitted to the overwhelming nature of the cases, further media reports have revealed ongoing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:54 IST
In a candid admission, Justin Welby, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, acknowledged his failure to adequately address abuse allegations within the Church of England. His resignation followed a damning report that highlighted his inaction against serial abuser John Smyth.

During an interview with the BBC, Welby described the 'overwhelming' influx of cases, highlighting systemic failures. Despite knowing Smyth, he admitted to prioritization challenges during his tenure, conceding, 'I got it wrong.'

The report revealed the Church's awareness of abuse at the highest levels since 2013, with further allegations surfacing since Welby's resignation. The Church has not yet responded to inquiries on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

