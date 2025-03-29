Breach of Trust: Archbishop Welby's Admission on Church Abuse Failures

In a candid admission, Justin Welby, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, acknowledged his failure to adequately address abuse allegations within the Church of England. His resignation followed a damning report that highlighted his inaction against serial abuser John Smyth.

During an interview with the BBC, Welby described the 'overwhelming' influx of cases, highlighting systemic failures. Despite knowing Smyth, he admitted to prioritization challenges during his tenure, conceding, 'I got it wrong.'

The report revealed the Church's awareness of abuse at the highest levels since 2013, with further allegations surfacing since Welby's resignation. The Church has not yet responded to inquiries on this matter.

