India's Bold 100-Day Campaign to Eradicate TB Begins

India has launched a 100-day nationwide campaign aiming to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), focusing on high-burden districts. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes multiplying efforts with community involvement, advanced diagnostics, newer drugs, and technology. Union Health Minister JP Nadda inaugurated the initiative in Panchkula, targeting 347 districts across 33 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:19 IST
India has launched an ambitious 100-day campaign to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), targeting the disease in high-prevalence districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the diverse strategies being employed, including increased support for patients, community engagement, innovative drugs, technology adoption, and enhanced diagnostic tools.

Addressing the nation through a post on X, Modi expressed confidence in the campaign's potential to strengthen the battle against TB. The initiative will focus on 347 districts across 33 states, which are identified as high-burden areas for the disease. The measures are designed to improve detection rates, minimize diagnostic delays, and enhance treatment efficacy.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the campaign in Panchkula, Haryana, underlining the government's commitment to drastically reduce TB cases and mortality. Nadda's article, shared by Modi, delineates the steps being taken to deliver a TB-free India, emphasizing collaborative efforts and technological innovation.

