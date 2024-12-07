Pope Francis Expands Global Reach with New Cardinals
Pope Francis conducted a ceremony to appoint 21 new Cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica, despite a visible bruise on his chin from a minor fall. This event strengthens the Church's geographic diversity, reflecting his vision for a more inclusive global Catholic Church.
Pope Francis, sporting a bruise from a recent minor fall, presided over an installation ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica, welcoming 21 new Cardinals. This significant event reflects the Pope's commitment to diversifying the Catholic leadership globally.
The Vatican revealed that the Pope, who recently turned 88, sustained the bruise after hitting his chin on a bedside table. Despite a history of health issues, including knee and back pain, Francis proceeded with the ritual-filled event.
These appointments underline Francis' vision for a more inclusive Church, advancing geographic diversity within the College of Cardinals. The newly appointed cardinals hail from 17 different nations, emphasizing a broader representation across continents.
