Navigating Disability Inclusion: India's CSR Research Unveiled

Give Grants has released an insightful research study on the disability inclusion landscape in India, highlighting unmet needs and systemic barriers affecting people with disabilities (PwDs). The study combines national data with sectoral insights, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive approach across education, employment, and healthcare sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:21 IST
India's leading CSR platform, Give Grants, has released an in-depth research titled 'Understanding the People with Disabilities (PwDs) landscape in India,' mapping the realities of disability inclusion. Blending national data sources with sectoral insights, the study offers a lens into the lives of PwDs, spotlighting unmet needs and systemic barriers.

According to NFHS-5 (2021), India holds 63 million PwDs, accounting for 4.5% of the population, although non-government figures suggest the number could be as high as 8%. Disabilities are officially classified into just 21 types across five categories, reflecting a systematic underrepresentation of varied PwD needs.

CEO Sumit Tayal says the report aims to provide decision-makers with a nuanced understanding to foster inclusive action. Recommendations include enhanced R&D for assistive technologies and wider access to disability-inclusive programs, urging collaboration for a more inclusive India.

