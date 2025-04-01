Navigating Disability Inclusion: India's CSR Research Unveiled

India's leading CSR platform, Give Grants, has released an in-depth research titled 'Understanding the People with Disabilities (PwDs) landscape in India,' mapping the realities of disability inclusion. Blending national data sources with sectoral insights, the study offers a lens into the lives of PwDs, spotlighting unmet needs and systemic barriers.

According to NFHS-5 (2021), India holds 63 million PwDs, accounting for 4.5% of the population, although non-government figures suggest the number could be as high as 8%. Disabilities are officially classified into just 21 types across five categories, reflecting a systematic underrepresentation of varied PwD needs.

CEO Sumit Tayal says the report aims to provide decision-makers with a nuanced understanding to foster inclusive action. Recommendations include enhanced R&D for assistive technologies and wider access to disability-inclusive programs, urging collaboration for a more inclusive India.

