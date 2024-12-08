King Mohammed VI's Successful Surgery and Recovery Journey

King Mohammed VI of Morocco successfully underwent surgery on his left shoulder this Sunday, following an accident while working out, according to state media reports.

His doctors have recommended a 45-day rest period to ensure proper recovery, as stated by the state news agency MAP, referencing a statement from the king's medical team.

The Moroccan palace has a history of issuing updates about King Mohammed VI's health, including reports of heart surgeries in 2018 and 2020, a lung infection in 2019, and his bout with COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)