King Mohammed VI's Successful Surgery and Recovery Journey

King Mohammed VI of Morocco underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder following a workout accident. Doctors have advised a 45-day rest period for full recovery, according to the state news agency MAP. The palace has previously updated the public about the king's various health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:28 IST
King Mohammed VI of Morocco successfully underwent surgery on his left shoulder this Sunday, following an accident while working out, according to state media reports.

His doctors have recommended a 45-day rest period to ensure proper recovery, as stated by the state news agency MAP, referencing a statement from the king's medical team.

The Moroccan palace has a history of issuing updates about King Mohammed VI's health, including reports of heart surgeries in 2018 and 2020, a lung infection in 2019, and his bout with COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

