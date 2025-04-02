Left Menu

Democratic-Led States Fight to Retain Health Funds Amid Trump Cuts

Democratic-led states are suing the Trump administration for revoking $11 billion in federal health funding initially designated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys general and governors from 23 states and the District of Columbia, claims that the Department of Health and Human Services lacks authority to reclaim the funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:29 IST
Democratic-Led States Fight to Retain Health Funds Amid Trump Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal legal confrontation, a coalition of Democratic-led states has taken action against the Trump administration, aiming to halt the cancellation of $11 billion in federal health grants. These funds, allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, are argued to be essential for maintaining state health programs.

The lawsuit, brought forth by attorneys general and governors from 23 states, along with the District of Columbia, was filed in federal court in Rhode Island. It challenges the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' authority to revoke funding that states had incorporated into their health initiatives.

The plaintiffs assert that the imposed funding clawback could undermine crucial health services, especially as states continue to navigate the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic. Legal observers expect this case to address critical questions about federal authority and states' rights in public health administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025