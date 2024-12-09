Odisha's Bold Healthcare Expansion: Medical Colleges for Every District
Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced the government's commitment to establish medical colleges in each district. This initiative involves collaboration with central government entities and is partially funded by the Union government. Additional plans include recruiting doctors and paramedical staff to improve healthcare services.
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling reaffirmed the government's dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure by promising a medical college in every district. This promise highlights an ongoing commitment to fulfilling electoral pledges made by the ruling BJP.
The financial blueprint for these medical colleges involves substantial investment, ranging from Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore per institution. The Union government is expected to cover 60 percent of these costs, showcasing a collaborative effort between state and central administrations.
Further bolstering this initiative, central government organizations, including NTPC and NALCO, have already contributed by establishing medical colleges in Sundargarh and Talcher, respectively. Additionally, a new facility has been funded in Keonjhar by the District Mineral Foundation, exemplifying multi-tiered cooperation. Meanwhile, the recruitment of 5,000 doctors and 3,000 paramedical staff is set to commence soon, signaling a comprehensive strategy to address healthcare personnel shortages across Odisha.
