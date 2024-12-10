Left Menu

Europe Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Political Shift

European countries paused asylum applications from Syrians following the rebel seizure of Damascus and President Assad's flight to Russia. The decision impacts tens of thousands of claims amid political shifts in Syria and growing European right-wing parties' resistance to immigration. Germany leads with nearly a million Syrian residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:15 IST
Europe Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European countries have turned a decisive page in their asylum policies, freezing applications from Syrians on Monday in response to the rapid changes in Syria, where rebels have seized the capital and President Assad has fled to Russia. This critical decision impacts tens of thousands and signals Europe's shifting stance amid a fresh resurgence of right-wing politics.

In Germany, a country that opened its arms to asylum seekers in 2015, the interior ministry announced a temporary halt on the processing of Syrian asylum requests, pending more clarity on the evolving Syrian political landscape. Similarly, Britain joined the pause, mirroring Germany's cautious approach.

The move has rippled across Europe, as France, along with Norway and Austria, paused Syrian applications. Officials in Germany are weighing the political implications domestically, with migration ranking as a primary concern in upcoming elections, and analysts closely watching potential shifts in migration patterns following Assad's departure from Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024