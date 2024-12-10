Europe Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Political Shift

European countries have turned a decisive page in their asylum policies, freezing applications from Syrians on Monday in response to the rapid changes in Syria, where rebels have seized the capital and President Assad has fled to Russia. This critical decision impacts tens of thousands and signals Europe's shifting stance amid a fresh resurgence of right-wing politics.

In Germany, a country that opened its arms to asylum seekers in 2015, the interior ministry announced a temporary halt on the processing of Syrian asylum requests, pending more clarity on the evolving Syrian political landscape. Similarly, Britain joined the pause, mirroring Germany's cautious approach.

The move has rippled across Europe, as France, along with Norway and Austria, paused Syrian applications. Officials in Germany are weighing the political implications domestically, with migration ranking as a primary concern in upcoming elections, and analysts closely watching potential shifts in migration patterns following Assad's departure from Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)