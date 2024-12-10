Europe Halts Syrian Asylum Claims Amid Political Shift

European countries have decided to halt processing asylum applications from Syrian nationals following the seizure of Damascus by rebel forces, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's flight to Russia after 13 years of civil war.

The decision impacts tens of thousands of pending claims and highlights the shifting political landscape in Syria, as well as the resurgence of right-wing parties in Europe advocating for stricter immigration controls.

Countries such as Germany and Britain have paused asylum decisions as they assess the developing situation in Syria, mirroring actions from other European states like Norway, Italy, and Austria. The political and humanitarian implications of these halts remain a critical issue in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)