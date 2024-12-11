Left Menu

Russian Deputy FM Warns of IS Resurgence Risk in Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cautioned about the genuine risk of Islamic State militants re-emerging in Syria. The warning, as reported by the state RIA news agency, highlights concerns over IS, designated by Russian authorities as a terrorist group and banned within the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov issued a stark warning on Wednesday about the potential re-emergence of Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria. The RIA news agency, a state-run source, reported Ryabkov's remarks, emphasizing the looming threat.

Ryabkov's comments underscore the ongoing concerns over IS operations in the region and the impact on regional stability and security.

In Russia, IS is officially identified as a 'terrorist group' and has been proscribed by governmental authorities for its activities, reflecting the severity of the perceived threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

