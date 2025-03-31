Left Menu

U.S. Military's Counter-Terrorism Mission with El Salvador Sparks Debate

The U.S. military conducted a counter-terrorism mission with El Salvador, largely focusing on deporting alleged criminals. A group of Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members was transported to El Salvador. The mission raises questions since the Pentagon usually targets militants, yet this operation involved deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:28 IST
U.S. Military's Counter-Terrorism Mission with El Salvador Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has concluded a counter-terrorism mission with El Salvador, according to Pentagon officials. While termed 'successful,' the operation entailed deporting alleged criminals rather than combatting militants.

The State Department confirmed that Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members were transported to El Salvador by U.S. military forces. This contrasts with traditional Pentagon counter-terrorism missions focused on regions like Iraq and Syria.

The operation highlights the current administration's aggressive stance on immigration. President Trump's broader agenda targets illegal immigrants and alleged gang members, employing laws like the Alien Enemies Act in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025