U.S. Military's Counter-Terrorism Mission with El Salvador Sparks Debate
The U.S. military conducted a counter-terrorism mission with El Salvador, largely focusing on deporting alleged criminals. A group of Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members was transported to El Salvador. The mission raises questions since the Pentagon usually targets militants, yet this operation involved deportations.
The U.S. military has concluded a counter-terrorism mission with El Salvador, according to Pentagon officials. While termed 'successful,' the operation entailed deporting alleged criminals rather than combatting militants.
The State Department confirmed that Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members were transported to El Salvador by U.S. military forces. This contrasts with traditional Pentagon counter-terrorism missions focused on regions like Iraq and Syria.
The operation highlights the current administration's aggressive stance on immigration. President Trump's broader agenda targets illegal immigrants and alleged gang members, employing laws like the Alien Enemies Act in this initiative.
