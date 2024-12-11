Left Menu

Cipla Launches India's First Inhalable Insulin

Cipla received approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to distribute and market Afrezza inhalation powder, a rapid-acting insulin developed by MannKind Corporation USA. This non-injectable insulin for diabetes management offers an easy-to-use alternative to injections, promoting better compliance and control of blood sugar levels.

Cipla, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has received the green light from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to distribute and market Afrezza inhalation powder for diabetes management.

Manufactured by MannKind Corporation in the USA, Afrezza provides a non-injectable alternative for rapid-acting insulin, aimed at improving glycemic control in adults with diabetes mellitus.

This innovative product is poised to enhance diabetes care across India by reducing the dependency on injectable insulin, catering to those uncomfortable with needles and promoting effective blood sugar management, according to Cipla.

