Cipla Launches India's First Inhalable Insulin

Cipla, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has received the green light from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to distribute and market Afrezza inhalation powder for diabetes management.

Manufactured by MannKind Corporation in the USA, Afrezza provides a non-injectable alternative for rapid-acting insulin, aimed at improving glycemic control in adults with diabetes mellitus.

This innovative product is poised to enhance diabetes care across India by reducing the dependency on injectable insulin, catering to those uncomfortable with needles and promoting effective blood sugar management, according to Cipla.

(With inputs from agencies.)