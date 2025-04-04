Left Menu

Operation Brahma: India's NDRF Leads Relief Efforts in Quake-Hit Myanmar

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) spearheads Operation Brahma, providing crucial relief in Myanmar post a 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The team exemplifies India's first responder role, delivering humanitarian aid and setting up medical facilities, emphasizing strong bilateral ties and regional commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:12 IST
Members of the NDRF team in Myanmar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

In the aftermath of a severe 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has taken the lead in executing rescue and relief operations under Operation Brahma. Spearheading this mission is NDRF Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, deploying 80 seasoned personnel supported by four specially trained canine units. Their mission is underscored by advanced equipment for rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging, vital in managing the quake's devastating impact.

The team, while facing significant challenges, remains confident in their preparation and expertise. Tiwari emphasized the significance of handling mortal remains with dignity. "Safety is our utmost principle," Tiwari reiterated, explaining the squad's adherence to personal protective equipment and meticulous safety protocols. The quake's aftershocks present ongoing dangers, but escape routes and safe zones are methodically outlined to ensure welfare.

The deeply rooted bond between India and Myanmar has been highlighted through the locals' overwhelming support for the relief efforts. In Mandalay, the worst-hit area, the aid has been divided into sectors, with India playing an active role in the highly affected Delta sector. Positive local sentiments echo India's contributions, with notable figures expressing gratitude and acknowledging the comfort brought by the relief efforts. The wide-reaching Operation Brahma reflects a substantial intergovernmental collaboration from India to alleviate the widespread destruction caused by the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

