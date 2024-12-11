Euro Zone Bonds: Mixed Signals Ahead of ECB's Crucial Policy Meeting

As investors keenly awaited the European Central Bank's Thursday policy meeting, euro zone government bond yields showed mixed movements. The meeting is anticipated to bring a 25 basis points rate cut accompanied by dovish guidance.

While U.S. data confirming inflation trends met analyst expectations, it offered little directional clarity for euro zone bonds. Analysts at Citi reiterated their expectation of a 25 bps rate cut, suggesting the ECB may recognize the rapid convergence of inflation toward its target.

In Germany, 10-year bond yields, a benchmark for the euro zone, saw a slight increase, while Italian bonds outshone their peers, driven by expectations surrounding a potential EU discussion on a joint 500 billion euro fund for defense projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)