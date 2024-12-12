Left Menu

Healthcare Headlines: Major Developments and Emerging Trends

The latest health news includes Siemens proposing Mark Schneider for supervisory board head, discussions on climate change's impact on health, rising malaria cases, a new lawsuit against food companies, turmoil over UnitedHealthcare, promising blood cancer treatments, Candel's trial success, WHO pandemic treaty progress, and Eli Lilly's telehealth offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:25 IST
In the world of health news, Siemens has proposed Mark Schneider, former CEO of Nestle, as the potential head of its supervisory board by 2027, succeeding Jim Hagemann Snabe. Schneider's election is set to pave the way for significant leadership changes within Siemens.

In climate-related health news, Pfizer and Amazon executives are seeking common ground with U.S. health secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address the health risks posed by a warming planet. Despite President-elect Donald Trump's stance on climate change, such collaborations aim at mitigating related health impacts.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports a rise in malaria cases, with African children being the most affected demographic. Despite negligible progress in the fight against the disease, experts are pushing for interventions to curb its spread and impact.

