Left Menu

Historic WHO Pandemic Treaty Nears Milestone Amid Contentious Negotiations

The World Health Organization is close to finalizing a treaty to prepare for future pandemics after three years of negotiations. The deal aims to prevent the inequalities seen during the COVID-19 crisis. However, contentious issues remain over drug and vaccine distribution between wealthy and developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:28 IST
Historic WHO Pandemic Treaty Nears Milestone Amid Contentious Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is on the brink of a significant treaty aimed at bolstering global defense against future pandemics. After three years of negotiations, talks have been paused until Tuesday for final adjustments. The agreement is intended to address the disparities experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc worldwide between 2020 and 2022.

Key challenges persist, notably disagreements over equitable sharing of drugs and vaccines between developed and developing countries. Allegations from right-wing commentators have questioned if such a treaty would undermine national sovereignty by granting excessive power to the WHO, claims the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus firmly rebuffs.

The treaty marks what would be the WHO's second legally binding agreement in its history, following the 2003 tobacco control treaty. Despite opposition and protests symbolizing the surrender of national freedoms to a UN agency, the WHO targets a unified, improved response to emerging global health threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025