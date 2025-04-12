The World Health Organization (WHO) is on the brink of a significant treaty aimed at bolstering global defense against future pandemics. After three years of negotiations, talks have been paused until Tuesday for final adjustments. The agreement is intended to address the disparities experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc worldwide between 2020 and 2022.

Key challenges persist, notably disagreements over equitable sharing of drugs and vaccines between developed and developing countries. Allegations from right-wing commentators have questioned if such a treaty would undermine national sovereignty by granting excessive power to the WHO, claims the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus firmly rebuffs.

The treaty marks what would be the WHO's second legally binding agreement in its history, following the 2003 tobacco control treaty. Despite opposition and protests symbolizing the surrender of national freedoms to a UN agency, the WHO targets a unified, improved response to emerging global health threats.

