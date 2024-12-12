Left Menu

Health Sector News: Developments Amidst Challenges

Recent health news highlights include Corcept Therapeutics’ ALS drug trial failure, Siemens proposing Mark Schneider as supervisory board head, and a lawsuit against major food companies. Additional reports include rising malaria cases in Africa and Bain Capital's investment in Indonesia's Mayapada Healthcare Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The experimental ALS drug by Corcept Therapeutics has fallen short in its mid-stage trial, casting a shadow on the medical community's efforts against this fatal neurodegenerative disease. The trial's results led to a 4.63% dip in Corcept's shares, a reflection of Wall Street's reaction to the disappointing news.

Siemens has made headlines by proposing former Nestle CEO Mark Schneider as the supervisory board head by 2027, a strategic move anticipated by many. Current chairman Snabe has announced plans for a leadership transition within the next two years if re-elected in 2025.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports an alarming rise in malaria cases in 2023, totaling 263 million, with African children being the hardest hit. This sobering statistic underscores the persistent challenges faced by global health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

