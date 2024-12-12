Trump and Kennedy Jr. to Re-evaluate Childhood Vaccination Policies

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he will engage in comprehensive discussions about the future of childhood vaccination programs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. This dialogue is set against the backdrop of historically controversial claims linking vaccines to autism, a theory rooted in a now-retracted study.

Trump, known for his skepticism regarding the safety of vaccines, stated that while he doesn't anticipate controversy, he's open to reevaluating vaccine policies if deemed harmful. He emphasized his intention to 'listen to Bobby,' expressing respect for Kennedy's stance on vaccinations, despite Kennedy's anti-vaccine reputation.

Throughout his campaign, Trump voiced the need for cautious vaccination practices, suggesting vaccines be administered over extended periods. Kennedy, chair of the Children's Health Defense, has long challenged vaccine safety, contributing to ongoing debates, despite the medical community's consensus discrediting vaccine-autism claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)