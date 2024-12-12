Left Menu

Trump and Kennedy Jr. to Re-evaluate Childhood Vaccination Policies

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to engage in a significant discussion on the potential end of some childhood vaccination programs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The discussion centers around concerns about vaccine safety and a potential link to autism, a claim rooted in a disproven study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:33 IST
Trump and Kennedy Jr. to Re-evaluate Childhood Vaccination Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he will engage in comprehensive discussions about the future of childhood vaccination programs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. This dialogue is set against the backdrop of historically controversial claims linking vaccines to autism, a theory rooted in a now-retracted study.

Trump, known for his skepticism regarding the safety of vaccines, stated that while he doesn't anticipate controversy, he's open to reevaluating vaccine policies if deemed harmful. He emphasized his intention to 'listen to Bobby,' expressing respect for Kennedy's stance on vaccinations, despite Kennedy's anti-vaccine reputation.

Throughout his campaign, Trump voiced the need for cautious vaccination practices, suggesting vaccines be administered over extended periods. Kennedy, chair of the Children's Health Defense, has long challenged vaccine safety, contributing to ongoing debates, despite the medical community's consensus discrediting vaccine-autism claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024