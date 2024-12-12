Escalation in Gaza: Humanitarian Aid Crisis Amidst Airstrikes

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 13 Palestinians, purportedly defending humanitarian aid trucks, according to local medics and Hamas sources. Israel's military asserted that the deceased were Hamas militants attempting to seize the aid shipment.

These strikes were among several that day, leading to further casualties and displacement in Gaza. The Israeli military noted the actions were to thwart Hamas-led efforts to redirect aid for terrorist activities. The violence in Gaza continues to escalate, risking further humanitarian crises.

International mediation efforts for a ceasefire have yet to yield results, as the United Nations calls for immediate action. Meanwhile, Israeli forces also carried out lethal operations in the West Bank, adding to the rising death toll and ongoing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)