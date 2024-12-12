Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Humanitarian Aid Crisis Amidst Airstrikes

Israel's airstrikes in Gaza killed 13 Palestinians amid tension over a humanitarian aid shipment, which Israel claims Hamas intended to hijack. The strikes are part of ongoing conflict, with ceasefire efforts by international mediators proving futile. Thousands face displacement, and casualties continue to rise.

Updated: 12-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 13 Palestinians, purportedly defending humanitarian aid trucks, according to local medics and Hamas sources. Israel's military asserted that the deceased were Hamas militants attempting to seize the aid shipment.

These strikes were among several that day, leading to further casualties and displacement in Gaza. The Israeli military noted the actions were to thwart Hamas-led efforts to redirect aid for terrorist activities. The violence in Gaza continues to escalate, risking further humanitarian crises.

International mediation efforts for a ceasefire have yet to yield results, as the United Nations calls for immediate action. Meanwhile, Israeli forces also carried out lethal operations in the West Bank, adding to the rising death toll and ongoing regional instability.

