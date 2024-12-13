Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Escalate Violence

An Israeli military strike in central Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians and injured over 50 more. This escalation comes amid an ongoing conflict showing no signs of abating.

The airstrike targeted a postal facility in the Nuseirat camp, a shelter for displaced families, and also caused damage to nearby houses. Previous strikes earlier in the day killed 13 Palestinians in southern Gaza during altercations linked to humanitarian aid, highlighting the region's ongoing turmoil.

International efforts to broker peace have yet to yield results as the intense conflict persists, contributing to widespread displacement and humanitarian challenges across Gaza, according to Palestinian and international sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)