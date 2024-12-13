Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Escalate Violence

An Israeli airstrike on a post office in central Gaza killed at least 30 Palestinians and wounded 50 others amid ongoing conflict. The attack, part of an escalation in violence, resulted in a total daily death toll of 66 in the region. The situation continues to remain tense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:26 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Escalate Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli military strike in central Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians and injured over 50 more. This escalation comes amid an ongoing conflict showing no signs of abating.

The airstrike targeted a postal facility in the Nuseirat camp, a shelter for displaced families, and also caused damage to nearby houses. Previous strikes earlier in the day killed 13 Palestinians in southern Gaza during altercations linked to humanitarian aid, highlighting the region's ongoing turmoil.

International efforts to broker peace have yet to yield results as the intense conflict persists, contributing to widespread displacement and humanitarian challenges across Gaza, according to Palestinian and international sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024