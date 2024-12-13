Building Britain's Future: Addressing Workforce Shortages in Construction
The British government aims to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 to boost economic growth, but a shortage of construction workers poses a significant challenge. The focus is on increasing training and considering immigration system reforms to address the skills gap and workforce demographics.
An acute shortage of construction workers threatens Britain's plan to build 1.5 million homes by 2029, a cornerstone of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's growth strategy.
The construction industry, crucial to the British economy, faces significant challenges from workforce shortages exacerbated by Brexit and an ageing labor pool.
Efforts are underway to boost training and revisit immigration policies, aiming to meet demands while ensuring diversity and increased domestic participation in the sector.
