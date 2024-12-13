Impact of Ayushman Bharat: Transforming Healthcare Access

A recent government study reveals that the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme has significantly improved healthcare access and reduced costs for beneficiaries, as disclosed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The study, spanning Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, covered 72,636 individuals.

The findings highlighted beneficiary satisfaction with AB-PMJAY services and suggested measures to increase scheme awareness and address healthcare access barriers. Beneficiaries have grown from 10.74 crore to 12 crore families, with further expansions including 37 lakh healthcare workers and 6 crore senior citizens.

The government introduced advancements like Beneficiary Identification System (BIS 2.0) and the Ayushman mobile app, enhancing service delivery. Initiatives such as 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' aim to mobilize healthcare-seeking behavior, strengthening grassroots partnerships through initiatives like Ayushman Mitra.

(With inputs from agencies.)