Left Menu

Impact of Ayushman Bharat: Transforming Healthcare Access

A government study underscores Ayushman Bharat's role in enhancing healthcare access and reducing expenses. The initiative expanded from 10.74 crore to 12 crore families, including senior citizens and health workers. Innovative systems and campaigns like 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' are improving beneficiary engagement and healthcare service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:13 IST
Impact of Ayushman Bharat: Transforming Healthcare Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent government study reveals that the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme has significantly improved healthcare access and reduced costs for beneficiaries, as disclosed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The study, spanning Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, covered 72,636 individuals.

The findings highlighted beneficiary satisfaction with AB-PMJAY services and suggested measures to increase scheme awareness and address healthcare access barriers. Beneficiaries have grown from 10.74 crore to 12 crore families, with further expansions including 37 lakh healthcare workers and 6 crore senior citizens.

The government introduced advancements like Beneficiary Identification System (BIS 2.0) and the Ayushman mobile app, enhancing service delivery. Initiatives such as 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' aim to mobilize healthcare-seeking behavior, strengthening grassroots partnerships through initiatives like Ayushman Mitra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024