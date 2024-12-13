Crisis at Kamal Adwan Hospital: Medical Staff Under Siege in Gaza
The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza faces relentless Israeli drone and artillery strikes, injuring three medical staff and causing significant damage. The facility's director, Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, calls for international protection and aid, as access to essential supplies and medical personnel remains restricted amid a feared humanitarian crisis.
An overnight attack by Israeli forces has left three medical staff wounded and caused extensive damage to the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. The hospital's director reported deliberate targeting using Israeli quadcopter drones carrying explosives.
Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya described the continual drone and artillery strikes as a 'relentless' onslaught that threatened the hospital's integrity and damaged crucial infrastructure. Most of the water tanks on the roof were destroyed, alongside the facility's doors and windows.
With limited access to humanitarian aid, the hospital is one of the few in the region still operational, struggling to serve 72 wounded patients. Calls for international support and the entry of medical aid have been made as the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza worsens.
