Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Hospital: Rat Bite or Medical Complications?

A 10-year-old boy undergoing cancer treatment at a government hospital died, with conflicting reports about the cause. While a rat bite was initially suggested, the hospital attributed the death to septicaemia shock and infection. The government has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes Hospital: Rat Bite or Medical Complications?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy has struck a government hospital as a 10-year-old cancer patient, allegedly bitten by a rat, has died. While reports initially suggested the bite as a cause, the hospital points to septicemia shock and high infection as the real culprits.

The child, admitted to the State Cancer Institute, was reportedly found with blood oozing from his toe due to a rat bite shortly after admission. The family alerted hospital staff, who treated the wound immediately.

A committee has been set up by the Rajasthan government to investigate the incident, and hospital superintendent Dr. Sandeep Jasuja insists directives for cleanliness have been reinforced, amid the tragic circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024