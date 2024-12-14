Tragedy Strikes Hospital: Rat Bite or Medical Complications?
A 10-year-old boy undergoing cancer treatment at a government hospital died, with conflicting reports about the cause. While a rat bite was initially suggested, the hospital attributed the death to septicaemia shock and infection. The government has formed a committee to investigate the incident.
Tragedy has struck a government hospital as a 10-year-old cancer patient, allegedly bitten by a rat, has died. While reports initially suggested the bite as a cause, the hospital points to septicemia shock and high infection as the real culprits.
The child, admitted to the State Cancer Institute, was reportedly found with blood oozing from his toe due to a rat bite shortly after admission. The family alerted hospital staff, who treated the wound immediately.
A committee has been set up by the Rajasthan government to investigate the incident, and hospital superintendent Dr. Sandeep Jasuja insists directives for cleanliness have been reinforced, amid the tragic circumstances.
