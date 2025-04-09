Left Menu

Punjab's Explosive Crisis: NIA Probe Demanded After Grenade Blast at Politician's Home

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia demands a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into a grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home. The incident, linked to ISI and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is criticized for exposing Punjab's deteriorating law and order under AAP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:59 IST
Punjab's Explosive Crisis: NIA Probe Demanded After Grenade Blast at Politician's Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has called for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a grenade attack at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar. The attack, attributed to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has sparked allegations of deteriorating law and order under the AAP government.

In a series of media statements, Majithia criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's silence on the issue, emphasizing the escalating number of explosions across the state. He insisted that the government's blame on external conspirators was a diversion tactic and underscored the need for a comprehensive probe to uncover the truth.

As arrests were made and political allegations flew, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the urgent need for federal intervention in maintaining Punjab's security. This grenade incident marks an alarming trend as Punjab grapples with a wave of violent attacks and political finger-pointing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025