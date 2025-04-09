Punjab's Explosive Crisis: NIA Probe Demanded After Grenade Blast at Politician's Home

Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has called for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a grenade attack at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar. The attack, attributed to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has sparked allegations of deteriorating law and order under the AAP government.

In a series of media statements, Majithia criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's silence on the issue, emphasizing the escalating number of explosions across the state. He insisted that the government's blame on external conspirators was a diversion tactic and underscored the need for a comprehensive probe to uncover the truth.

As arrests were made and political allegations flew, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the urgent need for federal intervention in maintaining Punjab's security. This grenade incident marks an alarming trend as Punjab grapples with a wave of violent attacks and political finger-pointing.

(With inputs from agencies.)