Tragic End: Man Succumbs to Neglected Animal Bites in Maharashtra
A 27-year-old man from Thane district, Maharashtra, died after health complications following bites from a stray dog and cat. Despite not seeking medical treatment or rabies shots, the man experienced severe symptoms and passed away. Authorities urge prompt medical attention after animal bites.
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra tragically died due to severe health complications, reportedly following bites by a stray dog and a cat, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Identified as Bhagwan Mandlik from Kalyan town, he succumbed at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday evening. The deceased's family revealed that Mandlik was bitten by a stray dog in Golden Park and later by a cat but did not pursue medical treatment.
Civic authorities stated that Mandlik failed to report both incidents or get a rabies shot, leading to his symptoms worsening this week and eventual death. Medical officer Dr. Deepa Shukla highlighted the importance of timely healthcare post animal bites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- complications
- stray dog
- cat
- bites
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- rabies
- medical attention
- death