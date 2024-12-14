Left Menu

Tragic End: Man Succumbs to Neglected Animal Bites in Maharashtra

A 27-year-old man from Thane district, Maharashtra, died after health complications following bites from a stray dog and cat. Despite not seeking medical treatment or rabies shots, the man experienced severe symptoms and passed away. Authorities urge prompt medical attention after animal bites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:40 IST
A 27-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra tragically died due to severe health complications, reportedly following bites by a stray dog and a cat, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Identified as Bhagwan Mandlik from Kalyan town, he succumbed at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday evening. The deceased's family revealed that Mandlik was bitten by a stray dog in Golden Park and later by a cat but did not pursue medical treatment.

Civic authorities stated that Mandlik failed to report both incidents or get a rabies shot, leading to his symptoms worsening this week and eventual death. Medical officer Dr. Deepa Shukla highlighted the importance of timely healthcare post animal bites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

