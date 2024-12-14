Tragic End: Man Succumbs to Neglected Animal Bites in Maharashtra

A 27-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra tragically died due to severe health complications, reportedly following bites by a stray dog and a cat, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Identified as Bhagwan Mandlik from Kalyan town, he succumbed at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday evening. The deceased's family revealed that Mandlik was bitten by a stray dog in Golden Park and later by a cat but did not pursue medical treatment.

Civic authorities stated that Mandlik failed to report both incidents or get a rabies shot, leading to his symptoms worsening this week and eventual death. Medical officer Dr. Deepa Shukla highlighted the importance of timely healthcare post animal bites.

