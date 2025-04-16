Left Menu

Controversy Over Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: Fact or Political Move?

Congress criticizes the Maharashtra government following media claims of reduced stipends in the Ladki Bahin scheme. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reassures that there are no major changes. However, reports indicate certain beneficiaries are receiving less. The scheme, essential for BJP's past victory, faces allegations of unequal distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government faces criticism as Congress raises concerns over alleged stipend cuts in the Ladki Bahin scheme. Despite accusations, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar insists the scheme remains intact, continuing to provide financial assistance to women across the state.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare clarifies that there is no change in the aid amount, except for a stipend adjustment for around 7.74 lakh women already receiving similar benefits. These women receive an additional Rs 500, aligning their total aid to Rs 1,500.

The allegations have sparked heated political debates, with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accusing BJP of betraying voters post-elections. He points to the economic strain on women amid rising inflation and shrinking income, urging for scrutiny on the purported financial discrepancies impacting the Ladki Bahin scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

