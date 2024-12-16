Fiji Resort Incident: Tourists Struck by Alcohol Poisoning
Seven tourists, including four Australians, were hospitalised in Fiji due to suspected alcohol poisoning after consuming a cocktail at the Warwick Fiji resort. While investigations are ongoing, the Fijian government assures the safety of the tourism experience. Australian authorities have updated travel warnings regarding potential drink spiking risks.
Seven tourists, including four Australians, have been hospitalised in Fiji following a suspected alcohol poisoning incident at the Warwick Fiji resort. The group fell ill after consuming a cocktail at a specific bar within the resort, according to the Fijian government.
The incident is being described as isolated, emphasizing that the tourism experience in Fiji remains generally safe. Fiji's government and the resort management are investigating, while ensuring immediate care for the affected guests.
The Australian government has updated its travel advisory for Fiji, highlighting potential risks of drink spiking. Authorities are urging travelers to exercise caution and remain vigilant of potential alcohol-related dangers abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)