Fiji Resort Incident: Tourists Struck by Alcohol Poisoning

Seven tourists, including four Australians, have been hospitalised in Fiji following a suspected alcohol poisoning incident at the Warwick Fiji resort. The group fell ill after consuming a cocktail at a specific bar within the resort, according to the Fijian government.

The incident is being described as isolated, emphasizing that the tourism experience in Fiji remains generally safe. Fiji's government and the resort management are investigating, while ensuring immediate care for the affected guests.

The Australian government has updated its travel advisory for Fiji, highlighting potential risks of drink spiking. Authorities are urging travelers to exercise caution and remain vigilant of potential alcohol-related dangers abroad.

