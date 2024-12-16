Left Menu

ECB Eyes Further Rate Cuts Amid Easing Inflation and Sluggish Growth

The European Central Bank is considering further interest rate cuts as inflation eases towards its target. ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated that rate reductions would continue if growth remains weak. With inflation pressures reducing, the ECB aims for a neutral rate that neither stimulates nor restricts the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:45 IST
ECB Eyes Further Rate Cuts Amid Easing Inflation and Sluggish Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Central Bank (ECB) may reduce interest rates further if inflation continues to approach its 2% target, ECB President Christine Lagarde announced on Monday. Given the current economic climate, restricting growth is deemed unnecessary, prompting potential further cuts on the already decreased rates.

According to Lagarde, if incoming data aligns with expectations, the ECB will likely proceed with lowering rates. The rationale behind this move is weak economic growth and moderated price pressures, with the bank aiming to reach a neutral rate level that balances economic stimulation and restraint.

The prospect of continued rate cuts is reinforced by financial experts' predictions, who foresee potential rate cuts in the forthcoming ECB meetings. With inflationary pressures in the service sector diminishing and wage growth stabilizing, the ECB is poised to tackle potential geopolitical risks that could exacerbate economic fragility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024