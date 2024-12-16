Left Menu

Unveiling the Silent Threat: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a debilitating lung disease often culminating in a lung transplant as the sole definitive cure. The disease, prevalent in older adults and exacerbated by smoking, replaces normal lung tissue with fibrotic tissue, severely impairing breathing and life expectancy.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, the condition behind the demise of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, represents an immensely challenging health battle. Characterized as a virtual death sentence, its definitive cure hinges on timely lung transplants. Dr. Avdhesh Bansal, a senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, highlights that anti-fibrotic medicines and oxygen therapies can modestly extend life expectancy by seven to eight years.

The transplant, a potential lifeline, requires careful timing based on disease severity, age, and health factors, with a post-procedure life span of just five to six years. In India, patients can live up to a decade or more post-diagnosis, although individual responses vary significantly, Dr. Bansal noted. The disease often arises without a known cause, leading to its designation as 'idiopathic.'

Factors contributing to IPF include autoimmune diseases or exposures in certain occupations. The disease, commonly diagnosed post-50, can occur at any age, with smoking and family history serving as notable risk enhancers. Precautionary measures emphasize avoiding smoke, dust, and fumes to mitigate disease progression. Environmental pollutants, particularly PM 2.5, exacerbate symptoms, cautioned Dr. Saurabh Mittal of AIIMS Delhi.

