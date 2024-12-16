Left Menu

Investigation Clears Northvolt of Employee Deaths

A Swedish investigation into the deaths of three employees at Northvolt found no link to the company or factory. No criminal activity or hazardous substances were involved, and the case was closed. Northvolt welcomed the findings, emphasizing employee safety and continuing improvements in the workplace environment.

16-12-2024
A Swedish investigation has cleared battery maker Northvolt of any involvement in the deaths of three of its employees, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday. The inquiry into the incidents, which began after a third worker's death in June, has found no evidence linking the deaths to the company or its Skellefteå factory.

Authorities revealed no suspicion of criminal activity or hazardous substances caused the deaths, leading to the closure of the case. Lead investigator Johan Stabbfors told Reuters that multiple elements, including substances present at Northvolt, were examined without finding conclusive evidence of workplace-related exposure.

Northvolt affirmed the investigation's outcome matched its internal findings, and expressed hope for closure among affected colleagues and family members. Despite the company's recent bankruptcy filing in the U.S., focused efforts to enhance workplace safety continues to be a priority according to Northvolt's labor union safety representative.

