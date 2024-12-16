Investigation Clears Northvolt of Employee Deaths

A Swedish investigation has cleared battery maker Northvolt of any involvement in the deaths of three of its employees, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday. The inquiry into the incidents, which began after a third worker's death in June, has found no evidence linking the deaths to the company or its Skellefteå factory.

Authorities revealed no suspicion of criminal activity or hazardous substances caused the deaths, leading to the closure of the case. Lead investigator Johan Stabbfors told Reuters that multiple elements, including substances present at Northvolt, were examined without finding conclusive evidence of workplace-related exposure.

Northvolt affirmed the investigation's outcome matched its internal findings, and expressed hope for closure among affected colleagues and family members. Despite the company's recent bankruptcy filing in the U.S., focused efforts to enhance workplace safety continues to be a priority according to Northvolt's labor union safety representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)