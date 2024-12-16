Karnataka's Cancer Care Drive: New Hospitals on the Horizon

Karnataka's government has unveiled plans to set up cancer hospitals in five strategic locations, aiming to lessen the travel burden on patients seeking treatment in Bengaluru. Minister Sharan Prakash Patil confirmed this initiative in a recent legislative session.

With developments to be prioritized, these hospitals will be fully equipped to provide necessary care and services. Patil highlighted his previous efforts in establishing the Kalaburagi cancer center and announced new facilities in Karwar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Tumakuru.

Additionally, the possibility of a hospital in Belagavi remains, contingent on finding suitable land. The government plans to offer free treatment for BPL cardholders and subsidized fees for APL cardholders, ensuring accessible care for all economic backgrounds.

